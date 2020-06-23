Kangana Ranaut keeps it chic in a white pantsuit for her virtual Cannes 2020 red carpet: Yay or Nay?

The Cannes Film Festival 2020 went virtual due to the Coronavirus pandemic and Ms Ranaut attended it bringing her fashion A-game forward.

The Cannes Film Festival is one of the biggest red carpet events. It does not just celebrate film but also fashion, style and all things glam. Every year, selected people from each country are invited to walk the red carpet of the International Film Festival held in the French Riviera.

This year though, like every other event, the Cannes Film Festival too was called off. Instead of happening at Cannes, the film festival went online!

attended the online Indian Pavilion and even dressed the part! The actress took to her Instagram to share her OOTD for the event.

Ranaut went with an all-white look in the form of a crisp, chic white pantsuit. It featured a double-breasted blazer with gold buttons, white tailored pants and she completed her look with a simple white tee underneath.

White pointy stilettos and dark sunglasses made for the perfect accessories to complete her look.

Her curly locks were pulled back into a half-up style to steer-clear off her face.

Just the right amount of blush for her cheeks and a dazzling 1000 watt smile ensured Kangana looked radiant.

Distinguished film personality Ms Kangna Ranaut addresses the inaugural session of #Cannes2020 Film Market. pic.twitter.com/1nBahi8Xja — FICCI (@ficci_india) June 22, 2020

At the event, Ranaut talked about films and culture, addressing that the way art is being consumed may change.

We love how Kangana radiated boss lady vibes in the outfit that fit her like a glove. It was styled well, not over-the-top and dignified enough to make a statement.

What are your thoughts on Kangana's virtual red carpet look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

