Kangana Ranaut keeps it minimal yet massively pretty in a white kurta set and a pearl necklace: Yay or Nay?

If there's somebody who is always on the desi roll it's Kangana Ranaut. Even if she turns up with the same outfit twice or more, she brings a massive tweak into her look with a styling trick that involves top-notch accessories making every look an unforgettable one. Nothing quite like an ethnic outfit that can make us all say a thousand words, isn't it? Her roster of ethnic ensembles does this often and here's what we do today. Hint: A very pretty diva decked in white.

The quintessential Kangana is the one who is in her simplest avatar making a statement without a fail. Just as her today's look proved it to us. She had a monochrome look on as it featured a knee-length kurta with floral embroidery that camouflaged as she chose an all-white look. The 34-year-old paired this sleeveless number with churidar that looked absolutely neat and on-point. She picked out a sheer dupatta that grazed her shoulders to round out her OOTD. Look how perfect it feels to keep it simple and fuss-free.

She further styled her outfit with a white handbag that bore black piping and white flat footwear. If pearls spell fancy the best, you'll love her single necklace and hoop earrings with two pearls attached to each. Isn't this the girl-next-door look we all can replicate effortlessly? And, trust us there's no harm in taking a white ensemble to functions like puja or low-key ceremonies. The Thalaivii actress sealed off her look with her curly hair tried into a low ponytail. She had a mini bindi and her lips were coloured pink.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

