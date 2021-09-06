Kangana Ranaut in a kurta set left us in a floral daze at the airport; Yay or Nay?

We all love outfits that make life easy. Simply put, fuss-free travels have always been on everyone’s radar. We guess ethnic numbers are the best and pretty to witness at the airport. So, if you're off to say goodbye to your desi-style game, think twice. With this fresh inspiration here to grace your screen time, it's impossible to let it pass.

With travelling around in sarees to salwar suits to welcome the joys of her movie Thalaivii that’s almost ready to release, we’re only going crazy in awe waiting to sneakily steal all her ensembles. Here’s the latest one we’ve added to our must-try list. Making take-offs prettier by the day, is this ever-beautiful actress in a Persian green silk kurta set that featured a floral printed kurta that entailed 3/4th sleeves and neckline decked in purple, bringing the perfect dose of pastel power. Note-worthy details lie in tassels attached to both sides of her top. She teamed her knee-length top with a polka dot organza dupatta and breezy pants that featured an embroidered scalloped hemline. When in doubt to complete a traditional look, juttis must be your most preferred choice.

Kangana made pink juttis that were also embroidered in white as the stunning pick to wrap her outfit. Aviators and teardrop earrings with pearls accessorised her look. With her hair pushed back into a messy knotted bun and neatly drawn eyebrows her airport style is all kinds of goals we’d love to achieve.

Do you like this desi look? Let us know in the comments below.

