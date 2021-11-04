Kangana Ranaut in a kurta set showed how to play it bold in gold this Diwali: Yay or Nay?

It's raining Diwali looks and we're on our toes to jump on the desi dressing bandwagon. Festivals are the official time when you head back to the kurtas that can get left behind on regular days. As the madness continues to take your OOTD many steps ahead, we guess Kangana Ranaut heard us that we're looking for something that looks bonafide in the most regal way possible.

The 34-year-old actress rang in Diwali with a Pooja at her office. She seems to be all ready to go full-on with her work mode. Kangana was all smiles and looked as beautiful as always in her ever-loved desi ensemble. If you don’t see her in silk sarees, you can easily keep your second guess ready that she would be dressed all pretty in kurtas. Here she is blessing our screen with her grace that was powered by a close-neck ivory kurta that featured full sleeves and had gold embroidery all over it. The floral motifs were designed with sequins that were intricately placed. A boring cuff is up to no good and here’s exactly what your outfit should entail. It had white tassels that were adorned with gold sequins. It’s the detail everybody loves!

Kangana’s kurta too had a very glamourised broad hemline with heavy embroidery all of which witnessed the beauty of sequins. To elevate her ethnic look, she teamed it with an organza dupatta that bore the same embroidered work but was a little too strong on its aesthetics as it bore gold tassels attached to the border. She combined these two pieces with silk churidar.

There’s nothing quite like the Thalaivii actress’ curls. She tied it up into a bun while her skin remained glowing. It was complemented with a bright red lipstick, eyebrows filled-in, and a black mini bindi rounded off her look with circular earrings as the only accessory.

Is this look a YAY or NAY?

