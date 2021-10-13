Kangana Ranaut in a kurta suit shows how to colour your festive mood in pink; Yay or Nay?

This is officially the season to spot more ethnic ensembles than one. Days with festivities conjure up pretty images and hence all you need to dig for is a whole dose of glamour you'd love to carry around with you. Here's a desi outfit inspiration that is sure to last for ages and will get you to bookmark it as simply perfect. Check it out.

The Thalaivii actress isn’t new to the world of fashion. Quite quick to get her hands on kurtas and sarees that are weaved by Indian artisans. Kangana has never been known to be a disappointing dresser and her latest look in this ethnic suit proves that a kurta can’t go out of style and this can help you head out to socialise looking every bit of a charmer. Spotted in Mumbai recently, the starlet with the most gorgeous curls was seen in a pastel-hued kurta that came with 3/4th sleeves and ended a little above her ankle. We’re already sweating at how lovely it looks on the diva. It’s made for the one who’s a true desi at heart.

Kangana’s attire featured floral embroidery in hues of pink, green, and white. It had a white fabric attached to the kurta that was visible with the high side cuts. She teamed her OOTD with a pink dupatta that was plain simple and white pants that were outlined with a pink embroidery at the hems.

To wrap up her desi look, she showed that pearls have an undying beauty via a neck chain and earrings. With her feet cooped up by suede loafers, Kangana’s look had the addition of cool and sweet. The starlet proved that this look needs not much planning and can be wrapped up with circular-shaped sunnies, hair left open, makeup that had her lips coloured in pink, eyebrows groomed and a mini bindi all of that had us interested to the maximum.

Is this look a YAY or NAY for you?

