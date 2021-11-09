Kangana Ranaut looked exemplary in a beige Sabyasachi saree for receiving the Padma Shri Award; Yay or Nay?

After years of struggle, the extraordinary actress Kangana Ranaut made her name and fame in the Indian Cinema Industry. The four-time National Award winner has upped her game and has proved herself with versatile roles and getting into the skin of each character she played. She received the 4th highest civilian honour of the country, the Padma Shri award yesterday from President Ram Nath Kovind and we can’t stop gushing about how fabulous the Queen actress looked for the occasion. She has always been a Sabyasachi fan and has rocked sarees by him several times. For one of the biggest moments of her life yesterday, the diva trusted the designer to put her in an elegant and modish saree.

Kangana Ranaut looked stunning in a beige saree that matched her award. She teamed her intricately-crafted drape with a brown elbow-length, closed-neck blouse. The gold embroidered patti borders featuring tiny mirror work and zari embroidery, and brocade floral designs on her beige saree made her look perfect for the prestigious event. Kangana upped her style game with a chic braided double bun hairdo that gave a youthful spin to her regal look. Statement earrings from Sabyasachi Jewellery and subtle makeup featuring a dewy face, glossy nude lip shade, mascara-adorned lashes, blushed skin topped with a tiny bindi, and filled-in eyebrows rounded off her gorgeous look.

The actress shared the incredible moment with her fans with a video thanking everyone for recognizing and applauding her art. The diva has a handful of projects in her kitty including Sita, Dhaakad, and Tejas.

What do you think of her statement-making look for the occasion; Yay or Nay?

