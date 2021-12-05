Kangana Ranaut looked like royalty in an emerald green Anju Modi anarkali for her Mathura trip: Yay or Nay?

Kangana Ranaut is flying high post her success of Tahaliavii. The actor, director and producer who was recently awarded a national award made a trip to Mathura to seek blessings of Lord Krishna from the temple there. For this occasion, the actress who has a fine taste when it comes to desi ensembles picked a number from the shelves of Anju Modi.

Keeping warm in the chill weather, the actress made a strong case for a velvet ethnic outfit. She picked out a lavish green Anarkali by designer Anju Modi which bore minimal floral prints on it in bright pink and blue. An organza emerald green skirt made for a floor-sweeping layer beneath it. Over this, the actress sported a velvet cut-out top full-sleeve layer with detailed embroidery all over it. She topped this off with a sheer organza dupatta with a heavy embroidered gold border.

With her accessory game on point, Kangana picked out jewels from Shri Paramani Jewels which featured pearls, emeralds and other precious stones and completed her look with minimal gold earrings.

The Manikarnika star pulled her curls back into a low ponytail with a few face-framing tendrils left loose. A simple black bindi, pink-tinted cheeks and rosy lips completed the actress' look for seeking blessings as she drove from Delhi to Mathura.

We loved Kangana's outfit and think it makes for a great look for this wedding season. We also love how velvet, a huge trend in desi outfits, was incorporated in her Anju Modi ensemble.

What are your thoughts on her look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

