Kangana Ranaut looks casual and chic in her suit spreading desi vibes: Yay or Nay?

Indian ethnic wear is unbeatable in terms of fashionable clothing. The elegance and grace that come out in Indian wear are unique. Our Bollywood celebs also love to wear their ethnic wear with style. Whether it be a party, casual day out or airport they slay in ethnic outfits. Even the Gen-Z are in love with the ethnic looks.

But one celeb who never leaves her Indian wear behind is . Kangana has a different kind of love for her Indian wardrobe. From suits to sarees she has it all and in every variety. She is mostly seen in the ethnic outfit as she steps out. She has even set new fashion trends by wearing sarees to the airport.

Once again Kangana slayed in her Indian attire as she stepped out in the city. The actress has been busy with her new movie Thalaivii. She created some iconic retro for the promotions as well. As Kangana stepped out she posed for the paparazzi in her movie style.

The actress donned a light pink suit featuring a plain cotton kurta, silk palazzo pants, and a printed matching dupatta. The suit had some silver lace detailing.

Kangana opted for basic gold earrings as she kept it casual for the day. The actress went all comfy with beige ballerina flats. She flaunted her natural skin with no makeup look, just pink lips and a black basic bindi. Also, she tied her curly hair into a bun at the back.

Kangana's new desi look is all to take inspiration from.

What do you think? Tell us in the comments down below.

Follow for more fashion updates @Pinkvillafashion.