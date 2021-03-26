  1. Home
Mumbai
Kangana Ranaut looks elegant as she boards an airplane in a pastel saree; Yay or Nay?
When it comes to airport looks, Kangana Ranaut surely seems to have a mind of her own. From keeping things casual in chic trench coats to going all out in trendy ensembles, the actress surely knows all the ways to grab attention. While trendy outfits and newer silhouettes seem to be her go-to, she often switches things up with a gorgeous saree. 

We know sarees would not be the first choice for most women when it comes to a travel wardrobe, but when it comes to Kangana, things are quite different. Case in point, today Kangana picked out yet another elegant drape for her travel. The actress strutted down the airport lobby in a pastel pink saree that was draped in a classic manner. She styled it over a noodle-strapped blouse that was fasted with a strappy detail in the back. While the saree was a plain one, she accessorised the look with a statement choker necklace that perfectly complemented her look. 

Ms Ranaut definitely manages to bring in the old world charm to her looks and a pair of oversized sunnies helped her do just that. She even pulled her hair back in a top-knot which contributed more to the vintage vibe. With a neutral base and nude lipstick, Kangana opted for the no-makeup makeup look and completed her airport ensemble with matching pink arm candy. 

What are your thoughts about her look? Let us know in the comments section below. 

Credits :viral bhayani

