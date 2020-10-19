Kangana Ranaut looks ethereal as she opts for a mint green silk saree; Yay or Nay?

Kangana Ranaut dresses up for her brother’s pre-wedding festivities and we are in awe. Check it out

has always been on top of her game when it comes to pulling off some of the most traditional attires. You'll often find her making a statement in some of the most exquisite silk sarees. Over the years, she has served major goals with her desi wardrobe and we are definitely in awe! While she'll often step out of her style boundaries and opt for trendy attires, she often circles back to some of her most stunning sarees and this time around she did exactly just that!

The actress who is enjoying her brother's pre-wedding festivities made quite a case for her silk saree collection. Ranaut opted for a lime green wonder that was draped in a classic manner over her shoulder. She paired it with a matching sleeveless blouse that bore a high-neck and perfectly complimented the saree.

While the colour of the saree stole our hearts, the Manikarnika actress took things to the next level as she let her jewellery do all the talking. For the festivities, she chose a traditional choker and matching round studded earrings. While the saree was in a muted tone, we loved the fact that the jewellery stood out. For her makeup and hair, Kangana kept things to a minimum with her curly locks tied up in a top knot while soft smokey eyes, flawless base and a nude lipstick completed her glam!

We are quite a fan of the look and loved how the pastel and muted tone of the saree makes quite the statement!

Credits :instagram

