Kangana Ranaut looks ethereal as she poses in a desi ensemble by Anamika Khanna; Yay or Nay?

Kangana Ranaut is a sight to sore eyes as she looks ethereal in a desi ensemble by Anamika Khanna. Check it out

has always been one of the most stylish celebs in B-Town and there’s no denying that! The actress has always managed to stand out with her classic yet vintage-inspired style. From her impeccably styled airport looks to some of the most stunning red carpet ensembles, the actress has always made the most of her ultra-glamorous wardrobe.

While this is the case, yesterday, the actress lived up to her glamorous style as she posed in a gorgeous ensemble by Anamika Khanna. The diva looked ethereal in a blush pink kurta set by the designer that set some major ethnic-wear goals. The kurta featured a kaftan-like silhouette with intricate embroideries in gold. It was then styled with a pair of matching dhoti pants that cropped below her ankles.

The Manikarnika actress then styled her ensemble with a pair of long statement dangle earrings that stole the show and elevated the look to a whole new level. Ms Ranaut then styled the look with a glowy blushed glam with classic winged eyeliner, blushed cheeks and a matching pink lip. She then pulled her naturally curly mane in a top knot with a few curled up strands framing her face. Lastly, she styled the desi look with a pair of gold juttis.

We are absolute fans of her desi ensemble, what are your thoughts about it? Did you like her look? Do let us know in the comments section below.

