Kangana Ranaut looks ethereal as she styles her classic white saree with a red lip; Yay or Nay?

Bringing all the classic elements together, we have Kangana Ranaut looking her effortless best in a white saree.

Sarees have always been one of the must-haves when it comes to . From airports to the red carpet, no matter where she is, her love for sarees knows no bounds. Over the past few months, we’ve seen enough of her stunning drapes and her recent looks have definitely caught our eye. Yesterday, it proved to be no different as the Manikarnika actress picked out a gorgeous white drape and managed to look ethereal.

In a few shots shared on her social media platform, the actress posed around her garden of flowers looking like a diva herself. She picked out a white saree that bore a gold border and draped it in a classic manner. The loosely draped saree was styled over a matching noodle-strapped blouse that felt like a perfect pick for the Mumbai heat. Matching the gold border, Ms Ranaut styled her saree with a matching statement gold necklace and a pair of earrings.

Dealing with the scorching heat, the actress then pulled her curly mane up in a bun with a few tendrils framing her face. While the outfit was a classic white one, she added colour to the look by picking out a bright red lipstick and balanced it out with neutral makeup.

