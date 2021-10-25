Kangana Ranaut looks nothing short of ROYAL in a silk saree while accepting her national award: Yay or Nay?

The National Awards were held today and one among the many actors who took home the prestigious award for her dedication and excellence to films was Kangana Ranaut. The 34-year-old actress took home a joint award for two of her films Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi and Panga. Apart from Kangana, Manoj Bajpayee and Rajinikanth were also awarded at the prestigious event.

If there is one actress who can't get enough of the Indian drape, it is Kangana Ranaut. The Thalaivii actress took home an award for her performances in films and was dressed to the nines for the event. Kangana Ranaut picked out a lovely Kanjeevaram silk saree for the occasion. Her bright gold number featured a thick red border with gold patterns in it.

As if her outfit wasn't grand enough, the actress overloaded on the accessories as well! A statement gold choker necklace and matching earrings seriously upgraded her look. Kangana's hair was pulled back into a centre-parted sleek bun with jasmine flowers accessorising her hair. The diva kept her makeup to a bare minimum with basic concealer, filled-in brows, a red bindi and a dab on gloss on her lips completing her grand look.

Here's wishing the actress a hearty congratulations for this achievement! We thought she looked spectacular in the outfit and made a strong case for looking like the queen that she is!

