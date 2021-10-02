Kangana Ranaut looks RADIANT in this pink Robert Naorem handloom saree; Yay or Nay?

's style saga with sarees seems to be never-ending. The Panga actress has impressed everyone with her talented acting chops as well as her sartorial fashion sense. After serving back to back ethnic looks during the promotions of her latest outing, Thalaivii, she has proved that no one can carry off a saree so elegantly and effortlessly as she does. While the diva can rock anything, nothing looks more good on her than the traditional six-yard drape.

While the Queen star is riding high on the grand success of Thalaivii, she has already gotten busy with her other upcoming projects. Wrapping up her schedule for Tejas, she was delighted to meet the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath. For the meeting, she draped herself in a pink handloom saree from Manipuri designer Robert Naorem. The cotton handwoven saree had a white border and boasted of Manipuri weaves. She paired the drape with a pristine white close neck blouse that bore tiny ruffles at the neckline. The three-quarter blouse also featured tiny floral embroidery throughout also featuring ruffles at the hem of the sleeves.

Kangana accessorised with diamond-encrusted pearl drop earrings styling with a pink bindi that complemented her attire well. Tying her hair in a low bun, she looked graceful and poised. A neutral base, filled-in brows, curled eyelashes, blushed cheeks and soft pink lips made her look no less than a queen.

Kangana will be next seen in Tejas, Dhaakad and an untitled political film on Indira Gandhi.

