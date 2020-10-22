Kangana Ranaut looks regal in a lehenga by Lajjoo C; Yay or Nay?

Kangana Ranaut plays dress up for her brother’s wedding in a powder blue pastel lehenga. Check it out

's is on a roll recently as the actress is attending back to back weddings in her home town. With the pre-wedding festivities going on in full swing, the actress is surely making the most of her traditional wardrobe. Over the last few days, the actress has worn everything from silk sarees to statement jewellery to gorgeous salwar suits.

Today, she's back at it again with yet another gorgeous look. For the day, she chose for a pastel blue lehenga that made her look radiant as ever. The lehenga was a free-flowing one with prints scattered all over. Adding to it, each panel of the skirt bore a silver lace around it's hem giving us an illusion of vertical lines. Further, a broad gold border accessorised the hem giving the skirt that extra bit of oomph.

She styled the lehenga skirt with matching blouse that bore floral embroideries all over. The high-neck wonder was styled with a pearl choker necklace that added a regal touch to the look. She styled her matching tulle dupatta over her shoulders while her long brunette mane was left down in soft cascading curls. Adding to the look, she kept her glam soft and glowy with a bit of definition around her eyes and a glowy, blushed base.

We are quite the fan of the hair and makeup but the lehenga seemed a bit off compared to her usual stunning looks.

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :instagram

