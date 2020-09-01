Kangana Ranaut looks resplendent in a Manipuri Phanek by Robert Naorem: Yay or Nay?

Kangana Ranaut urges fans to opt for local designs and traditional silhouettes as she plays dress up in a Manipuri Phanek by Robert Naorem. Check it out

Over the past few years, the popularity of Indian crafts and handloom designs have increased greatly. While people are opting for trendy designs, they are also making sure to keep the traditions alive every now and then. When it comes to Bollywood celebrities, a lot has changed over the past few years in fashion and there's no denying that! While talking about Indian art and craft, it is difficult to miss who has made sure to look her best in everything from most glamorous gowns to simple handloom sarees!

While the diva is celebrating a milestone on social media, she took this time out and played dress up in one of the most traditional attires. Ranaut chose for a traditional garment of Manipur called a Phanek. For the unversed, a Phanek is a garment worn by women of northeast India. The garment consists of a straight skirt that is wrapped around the waist like a sarong. It is then styled with a blouse and a dupatta draped over the shoulders. The Manikarnika actress gave the ethnic garment the limelight it deserved as she urged fans to pick Indian designs and art often just like we pick other trendy outfits.

Coming to her outfit, she looked no less of a diva as she chose for a powder blue number by Robert Naorem. The printed wonder featured an embroidered mint green blouse with ruffled sleeves that added extra oomph to the look. She let her traditional outfit do all the talking as she kept her makeup close to the minimum and put her naturally curly mane to display!

