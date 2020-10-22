Kangana Ranaut looks resplendent in a red Ritu Kumar outfit for her brother's wedding: Yay or Nay?

For her brother and sister-in-law, Karan and Anjali's wedding, Kangana was all decked up in a red Ritu Kumar number for the pahadi dham style event. Take a closer look!

It is a season of double the celebrations for and her family. The Thalaivi actress and her family have been keeping themselves busy by being part of her brother's lavish pahadi dham style wedding festivities for the last couple of days. Kangana has been giving us one stunning look after another for all the events where she has been playing the role of a doting sister to her brother and sister-in-law.

For the main event, aka the wedding, Kangana didn't let us down with her glamorous look. She looked ravishing in a bright red lehenga by Ritu Kumar for the grand event. Put together by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, Kangana's lehenga featured detailed outfit bore intricate golden zari embroidery with a textured effect. The flower and paisley lehenga also bore an emerald border to it, which further enhanced its grandeur. Kangana draped a chiffon dupatta over which also bore heavy embroidery to match her lehenga and blouse. To accessorise, she picked out a polka and green choker and mango tikka by Sunita Shekhawat to further glamourise her look.

Kangana's beauty game was strong as well! Burgundy eyeshadow, blush lips and a fresh pink pout completed her look for the traditional grand-scale event.

We love Kangana's look from head-to-toe and think it would make for the perfect bridal look as well! Her fresh peachy makeup only complimented her look further.

What are your thoughts on Kangana Ranaut's look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

