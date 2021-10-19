Kangana Ranaut looks like a retro DIVA in this brown checkered midi dress; Yay or Nay?

Kangana Ranaut has always been on our fashion radar for her daring and sartorial choices. After delivering a power-packed performance in Thalaivii impressing audiences and critics alike, there's no stopping Kangana. After draping herself rich, silk and awe-inspiring sarees during the promotions of her last film, we can expect the Queen actress to inspire us even more with her bold wardrobe choices for her next outing, Dhaakad.

Kangana took to her Instagram to share pictures of herself teasing her fans about the release date of Dhaakad. She attended an event yesterday along with other crew members unveiling the release date of the film. Kangana, wearing a brown checkered dress looked simply fantastic. Her midi dress consisted of a plunging V-neckline that was buttoned up to the waist. The dress was fitted at the waist and was fastened with a black ribbon that was flared from the waist down. The brown number also featured side pockets that were smart and stylish all at the same time.

While her dress was modern with a touch of vintage, her hairdo screamed retro. Her tresses were tied up in a bouffant-style high ponytail which was parted sideways at the front. With no to minimal accessories, she styled only with shiny black pumps. Keeping her makeup subtle with a flawless base, lightly blushed cheeks, light brown eyeshadow smudged along her lower lasher line, contoured cheeks and a nude lip completed her OOTN. It was extremely wise of her to keep her outfit fuss-free yet very bold.

What do you think of Kangana's dress? Tell us in the comments.

