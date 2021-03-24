Kangana Ranaut looks stellar in handloom silk Madhurya Creations saree at Thalaivi trailer launch: Yay or Nay?

To celebrate her birthday and the launch of her next film, Kangana picked out a special handloom creation for the occasion. Take a look and tell us what you think.

is one actress who doesn't let anything hold her back. She always has an opinion and doesn't shy away from expressing it. Yesterday, the actress celebrated her birthday and bright in her new year by releasing the trailer of her much-awaited film, Thalaivi.

Just before that, the actress was even presented with the National Award for the best female lead for Panga for which she looked stunning in an Anamika Khanna number!

The four-time National Award-winning actress looked like the epitome of grace and elegance in a custom handloom silk saree from Madhurya Creations for the special occasion. Kangana was styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel for the event. Kangana's bright orange Kanchivaram silk saree came with an intricate thick golden pattern border. She draped this gracefully over her black mid-sleeve blouse.

Adding to the elegance of this look, the actress accessorised it with heavy golden temple jewellery in the form of a necklace and matching earrings form Krishna Das Jewellery. Her hair was styled into a sleek, glossy manner and pulled up into a traditional bun with jasmine flowers adding to her traditional look. A simple red bindi and gold ring completed Kangana's traditional look for the dual celebrations last evening.

We think Kangana looked breath-taking in the gorgeous weave and carried it off with sheer grace and elegance.

What are your thoughts on her latest look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

