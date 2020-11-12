Kangana Ranaut looks STUNNING in a custom Anuradha Vakil lehenga & Sabyasachi jewellery worth a BOMB

Kangana Ranaut looks absolutely regal as she dresses up for her brother's wedding in custom lehenga and jewellery! Check it out

When it comes to rocking some of the most stunning desi numbers, you'll always find Kangana Ranaut making a statement. Whether it's about wearing a Kanjeevaram to Cannes or making the most of her traditional weaves, she's always a step ahead at showing the world how it's done. In the past few weeks, we've seen her serving more looks than ever as she plays dress up for her brother's wedding.

Today it proved to be no different as she shared a series of pictures on her social media platforms and proved that regal is her middle name. For the day full of wedding festivities, she chose for gorgeous lehenga by Anuradha Vakil. According to our sources, the lehenga is a custom one and took almost 12 months to be made. It features a deep purple blouse graced with embroideries around its hem. Adding to it, it also bore a matching leheriya skirt with golf embroidered belt along the hem that stole the show. She completed the look with a mesh embellished dupatta that was draped over her shoulders. The attire can cost anything around INR 16 lakhs making it quite the buy!

Adding to the look was her statement jewellery that stole the attention. For what we know, the accessories were custom-made by Sabyasachi even in the time of the pandemic and worth more than INR 45 lakhs!

While the look had so many elements that could steal the show, she kept her makeup restricted to a neutral palette to balance out the look. For her hairstyle, she kept things classic with a low bun accessorised with red roses.

We are in awe of how regal the actress looks. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

