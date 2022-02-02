Kangana Ranaut made an angelic desi move in a white chiffon saree and pearl necklace: Yay or Nay?

The winter season will leave our backs soon but shaadis are a forever glam affair. Don't tell us you're going to go by the books and dress yourself up in a red saree or a bright lehenga and that would absolutely be no stranger. Everybody does it and where's the fascinating thrill here? If you're all super set on a desi option like a saree, the hue we're about to suggest is nothing new but definitely a not-so widely preferred one by everyone when applied to weddings.

We didn't wait to take a lesson from Kangana Ranaut's latest desi diva look in a saree that was an absolute mixture of elegance and regality. The 34-year-old proved that she's the queen of getting every saree look right and her immaculate avatar from last night was just too out of this world. Her stunning look for actor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's house warming party had her dressed in a white chiffon saree. Her monochrome attire that’s best for sangeet and haldi celebrations was designed with flawless and intricate embroidery done with the thread work that seemed to be camouflage with the saree colour. These made for tip-top borders that graced her OOTN.

Through the sheer fabric we could she had teamed this drape with a blouse that bore embroidered sleeves. The beadwork on it had a pretty story to portray and her accessories were just as a winner as her loosely draped saree. Kangana opted for white square-sole flat footwear, a mini brown bag with gold metal hardware, a three-layered pearl necklace, and studded earrings, all these together looked complete and ultra-ravishing. The Thalavii starlet's hair was styled into pretty waves and her usual bouncy curls were partially given a backseat. Glowing makeup and a pout so bright with red lipstick, wow we're sold, for good!

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

