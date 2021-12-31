Kangana Ranaut makes a case for the prettiest desi avatar with a saree and pearl necklace: Yay or Nay?

If there's one attire that's crossed the boundaries of creating a more-than-average look, it's the saree. The traditional piece often holds a special place in our hearts because of its eternal elegance that can make us look effortlessly polished. Dresses are having a fan moment because the part season demands its presence but the saree is the versatile piece that deserves no back seat come what may. Oh, it can say party too if need be and starlets have given us enough proof.

Last night we found a toned-down version of a party-perfect saree that's ideal for house warming ceremonies, pujas, or travelling which Kangana Ranaut showed us how to make this look fit for the airport. She's the jet-setter who flies often in sarees and makes an enviable case every single time. Back in her ethnic avatar, the 34-year-old picked out a salmon pink georgette saree with a little blend of muslin fabric. The loosely-draped ensemble bore a very pretty border coloured in pink and curated with satin. The Thalaivii actress swore by a gorgeous close-neck blouse to do this justice, which she surely has mastered in the fashion department.

Her blouse that appeared red entailed sheer sleeves that had quite the volume and this too bore satin borders. Trust Kangana to make the most minimal outfit look ultra-breathtaking. She accessorised her OOTN with a pearl necklace and matching earrings, a beige tote, and strappy white flat footwear with square soles that have been trending for more than a while now. The Dhaakad star had a mini bindi on and finished off her makeup with dewy skin, pink glossy lips, groomed eyebrows, blush in place, and eyelids that gleamed with eyeshadow with a hint of glitter. Ah, that mesmerising curly hair in its most natural form looks simply perfect.

