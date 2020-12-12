Kangana Ranaut makes quite a statement at the airport but not without her expensive Dior arm candy

Kangana Ranaut is back to serving stunning airport looks and we are a fan! Check it out

If you didn't already know, airports are the new runways and celebs are making sure to look their very best in some of the nose stunning ensembles. While we did not see a lot of airport looks in the last few months but from what we've seen in the past few days, our BTown divas are surely making up to it now.

Yesterday, we spotted at the airport looking her best in casual attire. The actress chose for a simple yet laid back flowy dress. The blue wonder featured a short hem that cropped right below her knees while a white ruffled panel was seen around the bust. MS Ranaut layered the look with a trench coat that covered most of the dress. The beige trench is a classic choice of a layer garment. Adding a modern and sporty touch to the look, the actress chose to style the look with a pair of sneakers which is not a usual pick for Kangana.

While keeping the things modern in the wardrobe department, she gave the look a vintage twist with her hairdo. She chose for a sleek low bun a twisted side partition that screams old-school. Adding to the look, she chose for the very expensive book-tote by Christian Dior. The bag costs no less than INR 2.5 lakhs making it quite a luxurious buy. This particular tote seemed to be custom made with Kangana's name embroidered on it.

What are your thoughts about her airport look?

