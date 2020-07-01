Kangana Ranaut is an ‘OLD SOUL’ & here’s every time she’s proved her love for vintage hairstyles & silhouettes

Kangana Ranaut and her love for old school silhouettes have no bounds. Find out more

Ever since her debut in 2006, has managed to make headlines with her style. While she was definitely big on plunging necklines and bodycon dresses back then, the actress has totally transformed herself now. She has proved to be the ultimate old soul and has often shown the world how it’s done when it comes to pulling off vintage silhouettes and dresses.

First off is this gorgeous black drape that Kangana wore to one of her Cannes outings. Bouffant style hair with jewellery and ’80s inspired makeup look proved her love for old school attires loud and clear!

Next on our list are all the times she has managed to pull off a long bob with curled up strands in the front. One of our favourites is when she styled her simple monochromatic dress with vintage elements and showed the world how it’s done!

Not just with hairstyle, this monochromatic pink ensemble with a scarf, balloon sleeves a box bag and puffy ponytail proved it all!

Kangana and her love for quirky ‘80s inspired cat-eye frames is her staple for airport outfits. I mean look at that oomph!

No vintage wardrobe is complete without a polka dot outfit and when styled with a faux bob and red pointy heels, it’s always a winner!

Let us not forget all the times Ranaut pulled off a drape like it’s literally her second skin. But, not without a faux bob or side-swept curls to do the drill!

What are your thoughts about her retro style? Let us know in the comments section below.

