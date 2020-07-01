  1. Home
  2. fashion

Kangana Ranaut is an ‘OLD SOUL’ & here’s every time she’s proved her love for vintage hairstyles & silhouettes

Kangana Ranaut and her love for old school silhouettes have no bounds. Find out more
2462 reads Mumbai
Kangana Ranaut is an ‘OLD SOUL’ & here’s every time she’s proved her love for vintage hairstyles & silhouettesKangana Ranaut is an ‘OLD SOUL’ & here’s every time she’s proved her love for vintage hairstyles & silhouettesKangana Ranaut is an ‘OLD SOUL’ & here’s every time she’s proved her love for vintage hairstyles & silhouettesKangana Ranaut is an ‘OLD SOUL’ & h
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Ever since her debut in 2006, Kangana Ranaut has managed to make headlines with her style. While she was definitely big on plunging necklines and bodycon dresses back then, the actress has totally transformed herself now. She has proved to be the ultimate old soul and has often shown the world how it’s done when it comes to pulling off vintage silhouettes and dresses. 

First off is this gorgeous black drape that Kangana wore to one of her Cannes outings. Bouffant style hair with jewellery and ’80s inspired makeup look proved her love for old school attires loud and clear!

Next on our list are all the times she has managed to pull off a long bob with curled up strands in the front. One of our favourites is when she styled her simple monochromatic dress with vintage elements and showed the world how it’s done!

Not just with hairstyle, this monochromatic pink ensemble with a scarf, balloon sleeves a box bag and puffy ponytail proved it all!

Kangana and her love for quirky ‘80s inspired cat-eye frames is her staple for airport outfits. I mean look at that oomph!

No vintage wardrobe is complete without a polka dot outfit and when styled with a faux bob and red pointy heels, it’s always a winner!

Let us not forget all the times Ranaut pulled off a drape like it’s literally her second skin. But, not without a faux bob or side-swept curls to do the drill!

What are your thoughts about her retro style? Let us know in the comments section below. 

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :instagram

Latest Videos
20 Years of Kareena Kapoor Khan: Bebo on her journey, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Deepika, Alia
Kareena Kapoor Khan completes 20 years in Bollywood; Check out the 20 interesting facts about the star
Sibling Compatibility Test: How well does Bhumi Pednekar and Samiksha Pednekar know each other?
Kangana Ranaut: A look at her best saree looks so far
Barun Sobti on TV actors getting written off, Asur, embracing fatherhood, IPKKND
Katrina Kaif’s interesting statements about love, life and career
Ashish Chanchlani: From engineering to financial troubles to becoming a top YouTuber
Times Tara Sutaria took the internet by storm
Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Aishwarya Sakhuja & Rohit Nag on love, battling drug resistance tuberculosis
Interesting things to know about Arjun Kapoor
Karisma Kapoor’s beauty and fitness secrets REVEALED

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement