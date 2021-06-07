Kangana Ranaut opts for a casual desi suit as she walks out of the airport in style; Yay or Nay?

Kangana Ranaut picks out a desi kurta set for her travel and keeps things comfy and stylish. Check it out

Since the past two years, lockdowns are all that we’ve got. Now that the restrictions are slowly lifting, celebs are starting to step out with utmost safety and precautions. While we’ve barely seen celebs stepping out, airport and red carpet outfits were too much to ask for. With the restrictions slowly holding back, we spotted arriving back in the bay looking her desi best.

For her travel, the actress picked out a casual traditional suit. Kangana picked out an easy yet breezy anarkali that bore floral prints throughout. The bright pink flowers contrasted the muted toned fabric. She styled the anarkali kurta with a pair of cropped pants. The anarkali and cropped pants combo looked extremely comfy making it quite the look for air travel.

Taking things to the next level, she skipped her usual draped dupatta and styled it as a neck scarf that added extra oomph to the look. Ranaut then pulled her curly hair back in a bun while covering her face with a pair of round black sunnies. Adding a touch of tradition, she even picked a black bindi to go with the outfit. A pair of matching strappy heels added extra height to her frame while a grey Hermes Birkin served as the perfect arm candy.

What do you think of Kangana’s airport look? Do you like casual desi suits for a day out? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: 3 Times Deepika Padukone did full justice to her least favourite colour

Credits :viral bhayani

Share your comment ×