Kangana Ranaut paints a regal picture in Sabyasachi; Yay or Nay?

Kangana Ranaut visits the temple looking her traditional best in Sabyasachi. Check it out

Over the past few days, we've been seen the Manikarnika actress, make the most of her stunning wardrobe in some of the most gorgeous traditional pieces. The actress who is in Udaipur for her brother's wedding is making sure to look her desi best at every wedding festivity. Just yesterday we saw her look absolutely regal in a custom leheriya lehenga by Anuradha Vakil. She styled it with yet another custom element that is her INR 45 lakhs worth of Sabyasachi jewellery.

Today, she made sure to make the most of her stunning accessories as she styled the maang tika and gorgeous drop earring with a salwar suit. The Sabyasachi creation bore a deep green kurta that featured full sleeves and an embroidered belt around its hem. The high neck kurta was styled with orange floral pants that added colour to the look. She layered it all with a forest green embroidered dupatta draped over her shoulders to give a feminine touch to the look.

The jewellery was definitely the centre of attraction as she pulled her hair back into a sleek low bun. For her glam, she kept things neutral with brushed in eyebrows, perfectly contoured cheekbones, a soft winged eyeliner and a nude lip. Lastly a pair of gold juttis completed her stunning desi look!

We are in awe of how Kangana served major fashion inspiration and gave us a lesson on how to reuse your jewellery in style! What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :instagram

