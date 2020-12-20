  1. Home
  2. fashion

Kangana Ranaut picks out a colourful traditional Punjabi Phulkari dupatta to make a statement: Yay or Nay?

The actress who talked about her close link with Punjab, opted for a traditional look in the Punjabi piece. Take a closer look!
35453 reads Mumbai
Kangana Ranaut picks out a colourful traditional Punjabi Phulkari dupatta to make a statement: Yay or Nay?Kangana Ranaut picks out a colourful traditional Punjabi Phulkari dupatta to make a statement: Yay or Nay?
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Not one to shy away from a scandal, Kangana Ranaut is known not only for her bold roles on screen, but bold statements off-screen as well. The actress has time and again been caught up in different heated debates both online and offline as well. This time around, to make her statement, Kangana did so with her outfit!

The actress took to her Instagram to share a couple of pictures of herself sporting a lovely colourful Phulkari dupatta. The art of Phulkari comes from the state of Punjab, to which Kangana established her relationship. The actress revealed fond memories and that she has spent her school days in the state! Taking the fashionable route forward, Kangana who has been vocal about supporting local artisans and her love for traditional Indian outfits, picked out a bright colourful dupatta to sport over her simple yellow kurta. 
Keeping her look fresh, the Thalaivi actress left her wild curls loose, went for a no-makeup look and sporting a simple black bindi on her forehead while completing her look with silver oxidised earrings. A touch of gloss on her lips, was all she needed! 

We love how simple the actress kept it with her outfit and still managed to make a statement with her look!
What are your thoughts on Kangana's Punjabi look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know. 

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora give their off duty looks an EXPENSIVE upgrade with LV and YSL bags

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :twitter screenshot

You may like these
Kangana Ranaut keeps her look minimal in a neutral tone look accentuated with a Dior bag: Yay or Nay?
Kangana Ranaut accentuates her ethnic look with heavy earrings & roses for brother's Grihapravesh: Yay or Nay?
Kangana Ranaut GLISTENS in a silk lehenga & backless blouse for her brother's Mehendi function; Yay or Nay?
Kangana Ranaut dons an ethnic orange gota work suit by Rimple and Harpreet Narula: Yay or Nay?
Kangana Ranaut does ethnic dressing right in Priya Parikh and Shyamal and Bhumika: Yay or Nay?
Kangana Ranaut pairs a choker with a silk Raw Mango saree and we are all for this look: Yay or Nay?
Anonymous 2 hours ago

yay

close