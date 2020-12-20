Kangana Ranaut picks out a colourful traditional Punjabi Phulkari dupatta to make a statement: Yay or Nay?

The actress who talked about her close link with Punjab, opted for a traditional look in the Punjabi piece. Take a closer look!

Not one to shy away from a scandal, is known not only for her bold roles on screen, but bold statements off-screen as well. The actress has time and again been caught up in different heated debates both online and offline as well. This time around, to make her statement, Kangana did so with her outfit!

The actress took to her Instagram to share a couple of pictures of herself sporting a lovely colourful Phulkari dupatta. The art of Phulkari comes from the state of Punjab, to which Kangana established her relationship. The actress revealed fond memories and that she has spent her school days in the state! Taking the fashionable route forward, Kangana who has been vocal about supporting local artisans and her love for traditional Indian outfits, picked out a bright colourful dupatta to sport over her simple yellow kurta.

Keeping her look fresh, the Thalaivi actress left her wild curls loose, went for a no-makeup look and sporting a simple black bindi on her forehead while completing her look with silver oxidised earrings. A touch of gloss on her lips, was all she needed!

We love how simple the actress kept it with her outfit and still managed to make a statement with her look!

What are your thoughts on Kangana's Punjabi look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :twitter screenshot

