Kangana Ranaut picks out an elegant Anamika Khanna saree for the trailer launch of Thalaivi; Yay or Nay?

Kangana Ranaut opts for an embellished drape by Anamika Khanna for the trailer launch of her new movie, Thailaivi. Check it out
Mumbai
Sarees have always been that one quintessential piece of clothing that actresses love to rock on every occasion. From red carpet events to industry parties, celebrities have managed to redefine the saree for the new age women and there’s no denying that. One such celebrity who is absolutely in love with her traditional drapes is Kangana Ranaut and she leaves no stone unturned when it comes to rocking them in style. 

Today, it proved to be no different as the actress shared a series of pictures from her trailer launch party. For the promotion of her new movie, Thalaivi, Ms Ranaut picked out a subtle coloured drape by Anamika Khanna. The pastel-hued saree was definitely a wise choice for the season. The opulent pink fabric was embellished with gold motif and an embroidered border. She styled it over a sleeveless gold blouse that worked as a statement piece. 

The Manikarnika actress then accessorised her look with a pearl threaded choker that bore a ruby pendant. By now, we all know that Kangana loves her vintage hairdo and she opted to stick to the style with her side-parted voluminous waves. For her glam, she let her flawless base do the talking and with neutral-toned makeup and a hint of glitter on the eyes, Ranaut completed her look. 

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below. 

