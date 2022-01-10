Kangana Ranaut in a pink chiffon saree and pearl accessory set is a gorgeous sight to behold: Yay or Nay?

Another year into low-key celebrations pave the way for ensembles that place comfort at the forefront and don't we all know sarees hold the intense mileage to make heads turn like no other? The core value of these elegant drapes has been to bring perfection to the table and with endless styling possibilities, this will be yet another year that will prove sarees are here to reign pretty and will see no departure despite the volume of the party. That is, be it a two-hour function or a gala virtual party.

We're referring to a saree that can bring high elegance with a bold statement-making potential. Enter: Kangana Ranaut's pink chiffon saree. Having zeroed in on the sarees we'll be wearing for months, this one can be added to the list. The Thalaivii actress recently wore a pink printed saree to The Isha Yoga Center, Coimbatore. You'll often see her offer prayers to Mahadev at Velliangiri dressed beautifully in myriad sarees in shades of light pink, yellow, white, and more. Kangana's gorgeous ensemble had curvy patterns more like a marble look that bore a medley of pink shades. From baby pink to blush and fuchsia, we just can't get enough of the stunning picture she painted with this sheer saree.

Kangana has been lately amping up her airport style with a pearl necklace. That's the kind of striking aesthetic we need in 2022. She styled this saree with a sleeveless pink blouse, a pearl chain and earrings set, and circular sunnies. Her pink monotone makeup looked enchanting with those natural curls that complemented effortlessly.

The 34-year-old wore the same saree and blouse back in 2015 to Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor's wedding reception but she styled it differently. Her accessories were all about shine with the Miu Miu sparkly necklace with bow pendant and Zara silver clutch doused with sequins.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Alia Bhatt to Kareena Kapoor Khan : 7 divas who showed how to glam up gorgeously for virtual meetings

