Kangana Ranaut in a pink churidar and a Raw Mango saree will show how to go desi this season: Yay or Nay?

Kangana Ranaut is surely on a career-high. After winning the National Award for the Best Actress for Manikarnika and Panga along with being honoured with Padma Shri, she has proved time and again as being one of the finest actresses in the industry. Nevertheless, she looked breathtaking as she decked up in a beige Sabyasachi saree as she received the civilian award for the occasion. Kangana's love for traditional attires have wowed again time and again and yesterday was no different either.

Yesterday, the Queen actress was clicked by the paparazzi as she made her way to the airport. Looking extremely pretty, she was dressed in a blush pink cotton churidar set that included a long kurta with floral embroidery and button-down details teamed with churidar pants. Draping herself with an organza dupatta that bore stripes in violet stripes. She paired her outfit with gold juttis and carried a Louis Vuitton Monogram Tote Bag. Glowing skin, groomed eyebrows, shimmery eyeshadow, sleek eyeliner with pink glossy lips she nailed this airport look.

For the Times Now Summit, Kangana picked a Banarasi silk brocade saree from the homegrown label, Raw Mango. She clad herself in this greenish silver number and looked absolutely phenomenal. She paired the six-yard fabric with a satin silk sleeveless blouse in a pastel green hue that featured gold tissue and pearl detailing. She accessorised with a pair of heavy chandbali earrings and a vintage pearl choker with emerald encrusted and ruby detailing. Tying her hair in a soft bun leaving a few locks to frame her face, she kept her makeup pretty simple with mascara laden lashes, filled-in brows, contoured cheeks and nude lips.

