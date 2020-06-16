From Kangana Ranaut to Priyanka Chopra: 3 times celebs wore polka dots!

Polka dots are usually considered to be a “childish print” and a lot of us don’t wear it too often. But let these divas show you how the print is for all ages.

Whenever there is a print that I am sceptical about or there’s a trend that I wouldn’t know if I want to try, I always turn to our favourite celebrities to try to find out how they have styled it. That way I know for sure if that trend works for me or if it doesn’t. Polka dots are super fun to look at and they bring back the whole Minnie Mouse phase that we had back when we were younger. During the summers this would be THE ideal time for this print to shine. But there’s always this concern about age being a factor or if we could pull this print off at work or would it look too frivolous.

Well, here we have 3 distinct and stellar examples of how you could style polka dots for various occasions and situations.

Shall we?

- the ‘50s callback

Kangana’s fashion game be it with experimentation or just pulling off outfits, no one does it quite like her. So her way of pulling off polka dots is OTT just like her opinions. She is basically transformed into a new age Minnie Mouse in this vintage polka dot number by Gauri and Nainika. Paying homage to the silhouette of the ‘50s, Kangana has worn this a-line dress with a belt cinching her waist. The faux bob is complementing the whole look beautifully. Her styling has been very careful about not putting any accessories on her, this just makes the dress stand out even more.

Jonas - the desi siren

PC kept the white and red combination, but just like any OG Desi Girl would, she wore the print as a saree by the man himself, Sabyasachi. Priyanka paired the saree with a full-sleeved crimson blouse and red lips. Not to mention the chandelier earrings. The versatility of the print is in full display here. Be it s vintage dress or a saree, this print really could be worn without it looking kiddish.

Ananya Panday - the formal chic

Finally, youth fashion icon Ananya Panday took the sombre route with her polka dots. She wore a form-fitting tube dress Vassilis Zoulias. Her stylist picked smaller polka dots and kept the whole look black and white along with the shoes. BUT of course, the red lip brought the pop of colour to an otherwise formal look. So as Ananya just showed us, you could sport a polka dot look even at work. If you wear a dress like this and maybe put on a blazer, you would be ready for any presentation that might be coming up.

Three ladies, three types of polka dots, three attires and one super-strong case in favour of the polka. What do you think about these looks? Would you try it out?

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

ALSO READ | EXCLUSIVE: Ami Patel talks about dressing up Kangana Ranaut, the actor's love for traditional weaves and more

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×