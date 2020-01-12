Kangana Ranaut promotes Panga in a crisp Raw Mango saree & we’re all for it; Yay or Nay?

Kangana Ranaut served us yet another look as she stepped out in the city yesterday.

Fashion has always played an extremely important and integral part ever since the inception of Indian cinema. However, in the past one decade our celebrities have started enjoying and celebrating it. No longer does one want to stick to the rulebooks and play it safe. Everyone is just pushing the envelope by serving us some new fashion styles almost everyday. Kangana definitely is one of the pioneers when it comes to changing the face of fashion. The actor will soon be seen in the film, Panga and is busy with the promotions of the movie.

served us yet another look as she stepped out in the city yesterday. The Queen actress opted for a Raw Mango saree. Her look included an ice-blue saree with a medium sized border in midnight blue hue. She teamed her 6 yards of drape with an elbow length midnight blue blouse. Kangana styled her look with a sleek hairdo, choker neckpiece, heavy black smokey eyes and a nude lip. The whole look is extremely clean and we think she pulled it off really well.

The film Panga is directed by the very talented, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwary and is a sports drama movie. The film features Bollywood superstar Kangana Ranaut, Punjabi heart-throb Jassie Gill, Richa Chaddha and Neena Gupta in leading roles. Panga’s trailer has managed to garner a lot of positive feedback from the audiences and critics alike and is all set to hit the theaters 24th January, 2020.

What do you think of Kangana Ranaut's Raw Mango saree look? What are your thoughts on Ranaut’s promotional wardrobe looks so far. Comment below and let us know.

