Kangana Ranaut promotes Panga wearing Burberry from head to toe & we absolutely love it; Yay or Nay?

The face of Indian cinema is changing with every passing day. Talent and content have become key and audiences and their taste too has evolved over time. Actresses now speak their mind without weighing or thinking too much. They are way more opinionated and ask for the same privileges as male actors. One of the most out-spoken actresses that we have today is , The Queen actress is one of the highest paid actors and also a leading fashion and style icon.

Kangana Ranaut who is super busy with the promotions of her soon to be released film, Panga served us yet another look. The actress opted for an extremely chic look which included a dusted golden beige blouse with lace trims which she teamed up with knee length pleated skirt and silk beige trench coat all from Burberry. The stunner styled her look with side parted brushed open hair, filled in brows, heavy mascara eyes, a glossy lip, golden pearl earrings and nude peeptoes. The whole look gives out a very graceful and elegant vibe and we are all for it. Love!

Panga is directed by the supremely talented, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwary and the subject of the film is based on sports drama. The film features Kangana Ranaut, Jassie Gill, Richa Chaddha and Neena Gupta in leading roles. The much awaited film is all set to hit the theaters 24th January, 2020.

What do you think of Kangana Ranaut's look? Are you liking Kangana’s promotional wardrobe looks so far? Comment below and let us know.

