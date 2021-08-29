Kangana Ranaut is the QUEEN of airport looks: 7 Times she made the airport her runway

knows how to get the media talking. Be it for the promotion of her movies or her controversial statements- she never keeps it boring. And whenever she steps out, she makes sure she stays the centre of attraction. Though airport looks are all about comfort Kangana never ceases to amaze us with her exciting choices. Sarees remain a favourite for the actor which is probably a go-to look for her. But she can rock western outfits as well.

Take a look at this ultimate diva and her numerous glam airport looks.

Only last week, Kangana landed at the airport after returning from her Dhakaad shoot, decked up in blue. She was papped wearing a blue kurta with off-white floral embroidery. She teamed the kurta with matching straight pants having lace hems and a dupatta. And alongside she carried her Louis Vuitton Tote Bag.

Kangana is a show-stealer in sarees. In this picture, she wears a yellow traditional bandhini saree with a matching sleeveless blouse. Wearing bright red lipstick, round aviator sunglasses and carrying a statement brown bag she looked extremely classy.

As already said, Ms Ranaut's love for sarees is no secret. The Manikarnika actress is seen wearing a pretty white and gold saree. With a white sleeveless blouse, round glasses and a Brown Hermes-Birkin Tote bag she looked effortless.

Kangana was again donning an orange floral saree which was sheer elegance. Her oversized Gucci glasses, neutral-toned Hermes-Kelly handbag and pearl choker necklace look outstanding.

Moving on to her western wear, Kangana looked like a Barbie as she was covered in pink head-to-toe. In a mini dress with a coat that rested on her shoulders, a bright pink sling bag and hot pink heels. With transparent frames and diamond earrings, she resembled a doll.

This time around, the Judgemental Hai Kya actress was seen in a simple white shirt paired with gingham pants by Burberry. A tan trench coat by Loewe rested on her shoulders as usual. She opted for black heels by Kurt Geiger and black eyewear to seal the look. And there it was again, her luxury handbag by Yves Saint Laurent like the perfect addition.

Opting for a beige jumpsuit, Kangana surely showed everyone how she can slay everything she wears. It was a button-down number that clinched at the waist and was cropped above the ankles. An oversized military bomber jacket with patches on the sleeves gave it a sporty look. Dior kitten heels and a Louis Vuitton Tote bag did all the talking in this look.

Surely, her statement handbags are the showstoppers but which look of Kangana's do you like the most?

