Kangana Ranaut is the QUEEN of silk sarees: 6 Times she showed us how to rock the traditional drape in style

The Thalaivi actress can't seem to get enough of silk sarees. Here are six looks of the actress we're crushing hard on!

has proved herself as an actor time and again. The diva who has played an array of roles in films like Queen, Manikarnika, Panga and now Thalaivi is someone who hasn't hesitated from speaking her mind. The diva can't get enough of the traditional nine-yard saree and has sported them everywhere from airports to red carpets. Silk sarees have a special place in Kangana's heart and here are all the times she showed us how to style them.

For the trailer launch of Thalaivi, Kangana picked out a bright orange silk saree from Madhurya Creations that was custom made for her for the event. The outfit looked royal with a heavy gold border and we love how she styled it with a simple gold and emerald choker, matching earrings and flowers in her hair.

For another event, the actress picked out a mint blue silk creation by Raw Mango. The simplicity of the mint blue saree with indigo embroidered patterns all over it, styled with a matching blouse and pink choker set, completed this contemporary look.

Looking like pure royalty, Kangana's next pick was a black silk saree with a silver border and patterns all over. She styled this with a simple black blouse, pearl choker and her hair smoothened and left loose.

Channelling her inner Queen, Kangana picked out a golden-yellow customised number for another event. She styled this with a mismatched contrasting pink blouse and choker set with precious stones. A red lip and her hair styled in a sleek manner completed this glamorous look.

Putting forth one of the prettiest looks so far, Kangana also picked out a baby pink silk number. We love the scalloped hem detailing on this saree and how she styled it with a blouse in a contrasting emerald tone. Silver jhumkis, makeup that ensured she looked radiant and her hair pulled back into a neat updo completed this look.

Not just in the country, Kangana has shown off her love for the drape on international waters as well! At the Cannes Film Festival, she looked like Goddess in a custom gold saree by Madhurya creations. Making for a contemporary look, she styled this with a peplum style statement belt and purple velvet gloves!

Are you a fan of Kangana's silk sarees? Comment below and let us know.

