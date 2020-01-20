Kangana Ranaut in Ralph Lauren for promoting Panga gives us major boss lady vibes: Yay or Nay?

From wearing a simple cotton saree to the airport to emerging like a boss lady for promoting her latest movie, Kangana Ranaut knows her way around fashion. Check it out!

For promoting her upcoming movie Panga, has been serving us with some great looks. From going head to toe in a flesh tint ensemble by Burberry to wearing a floral brocade shrug by Raw Mango, she knows how to take the center stage at every occasion. There is no disagreeing that nobody pulls off a pantsuit as eloquently as Kangana does and with this look she does it yet again. From dressing like a lady from the bygone era to showing up as an outspoken boss lady that she is, the Panga actress knows the way to our hearts.

For this look, Kangana Ranaut took monochromatic dressing out for a spin. She pulled off a beige checkered pantsuit by the American brand Ralph Lauren and paired it up with a v-neck tee of the same tint. She barely put on any makeup and opted for a side parted sleek hairdo. She ornamented her look with round golden hoops by RISN Jewels. We loved the star’s minimalist approach with a beige pantsuit but she didn’t quite make the mark this time with this look. While she has always been a pro at rocking a pantsuit this look could have been better. It clearly lacked that unabashed factor which Kangana Ranaut always brings to the table. A little oomph factor and effort is what keeps the look from being a winner.

What do you think about Kangana Ranaut in a beige checkered Ralph Lauren pantsuit? Comment below and let us know.

For more on Fashion and Beauty, follow @pinkvillafashion

Read More