Kangana Ranaut is a ray of sunshine in her summer yellow bandhani saree: Yay or Nay?

Kangana Ranaut proves elegant sarees can be the show stealer of airport looks this summer in a light weight sunshine hued saree from a homegrown label.

While jumpsuits and cosy tracksuits are the go-to airport style of most celebrities, finds her comfort and style in ethnic sarees for travel. The Thalaivi actress has recently been sporting ample of gorgeous sarees making a trademark for herself in those stunning ensembles. A well-draped saree, neatly tied up bun, dark sunnies and deep red lips are now Kangana’s signature style and we totally dig it! Exceptional acting and daring opinions have always made the diva stand out from the crowd. Her fashion choices have also been versatile, effortless and classic. Looking absolutely stunning, Kangana donned a summer saree turning heads and winning hearts in the airport yesterday.

The star teamed her white on yellow bandhani saree with a yellow sleeveless blouse. Her low-back blouse featured a plunging neckline adding up the spice level to her outfit. Being a supporter of local brands and homegrown designers, the star emphasised the role of fashion choices in uplifting the nation and the importance of #vocalforlocal in her social media platforms.

The Queen actress cast a magic spell in her bright yellow number stealing our hearts at one go. She teamed the look with round cool sunglasses, cladded gorgeous earrings and carried a galant tan-handbag with thick golden chain detail. She kept her makeup minimal with contoured cheeks and statement red lips. She tied her hair back into a bun in classic Kangana style perfect to beat the summer heat. The diva rounded off her look with heels. Though the saree was nothing extraordinary, we love how the actress styled it up giving herself a luxe yet cosy look.

We love Kangana’s choice of bandhani saree and the idea of promoting local labels, especially in such challenging times. We give her ethnic airport look an A+, what do you say, Yay or Nay?

Credits :pinkvilla

Share your comment ×