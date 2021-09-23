Kangana Ranaut repeats her elegant white saree and amps it up with an EXPENSIVE Hermes bag

has the best wardrobe when it comes to sarees. From Bandhani to Kanjivaram to Banarasi, she has it all. She has been quite busy with her upcoming movie Thalaivii. Even during the promotion of the movie, Kangana pulled off some stunning saree looks from the retro times. She has a unique style and grace with her ethnic wear.

The actress is fond of her attire and is seen in sarees worth having. Even when it comes to her airport looks, she never fails to stun us. Recently Kangana wore a saree at the airport. This is not the first time she has made saree her comfortable airport style. Many times before, she has worn sarees while travelling.

Kangana donned a plain white saree with a golden border and a white sleeveless blouse. She paired it up with gold jewellery, white strappy heels, and round sunglasses. With minimal makeup and a messy bun, she completed her look. The actress made our heads turn with her expensive brown coloured Hermes bag.

While we loved this look of hers, we saw that she had worn this same saree before as well. With so many actresses repeating their clothes, Kangana is also added to the list. She is truly known for wearing simple sarees with her expensive bags.

Kangana was spotted in the same saree at the airport paired up with white peep toes, Lennon glasses, and a pink Dior bag. Kangana surely has a thing for her expensive bags.

We loved how gracefully she repeated her attire. What do you think?

Tell us in the comments down below.

Follow for more fashion updates @Pinkvillafashion.

ALSO READ: Skincare: 5 Face sculpting tools to get the defined younger looking skin