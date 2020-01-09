Kangana Ranaut’s head to toe striped Two Point Two outfit means ‘business’; Yay or Nay?

Kangana Ranaut’s outfit definitely means business and it is perfect for your next office meeting. Check it out

has always been the one to make a statement in some of the most stunning ensembles. Her style has always been different from the rest and there’s no denying that! From vintage elements to classic pieces and trendy touches, she has always managed to bring something new to the table. From International red carpets to airport lobbies, she has always managed to put her best foot forward.

Today, it proved to be no different, as the actress made sure to grab eyeballs in a head-to-toe striped attire by Two Point Two. Her attire definitely meant ‘business’ as she opted for a navy blue blazer jacket with large lapels and side buttons. She rolled up the sleeves and styled it with a pair of beige flared pants that bore lighter stripes compared to the bold white ones on the jacket. The pants cropped right below her ankles and showed off her white pointy Dior pumps.

Adding to the look, she glammed up with a bold burgundy lip, flawless base, filled-in brows and a classic winged eyeliner. She then pulled her long black mane back into a centre-parted sleek low bun. A pair of gold studs perfectly accessorised her look without overpowering her striped ensemble.

We are absolute fans of the look. The makeup, hair and ensemble were in perfect sync with one another. What are your thoughts about it? Did you like her look? Let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :INSTAGRAM

