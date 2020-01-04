Kangana Ranaut’s Pero dress for Panga promotions is all you need for your bohemian themed party

Kangana Ranaut’s sense of fashion has always embraced the bygone era and it’s aesthetics. And she does it yet again. Check it out!

Bohemian fashion was at its peak during the 1960’s and 1970’s. From vibrant geometric prints, junk jewellery to hairdos ornamented with flowers and feathers, bohemian fashion is still a relevant term. There is no denying that is an old soul. We have seen the Panga actress quite a few times embodying a woman from the bygone era. Cat eyed shades, pearls, chiffon sarees and retro hairdos, nostalgia is her go to vibe. So when you feel like dressing up retro chic, Kangana is your go to person.

For promoting her soon to be released movie Panga, the actress opted for a boho chic dress by Pero. The dress has a knot detailing at the neck and is pulled in at the waist. Small floral foliage is scattered all over the dress and the sunny yellow hemline only elevates the summer ready outfit. The ankle length dress is accompanied by a pair of block heeled boots. For her glam, she went with really less makeup and opted for wavy locks. The accessory that caught our attention is the pair of round rimmed boho inspired shades.

We highly recommend this look for you next boho inspired garden party! What do you think about Kangana Ranaut’s take on the 60’s fashion trend? Comment below and let us know.

For more on Fashion and Beauty, follow @pinkvillafashion

Read More