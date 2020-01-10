From Kangana Ranaut to Sara Ali Khan: THESE celeb looks from yesterday are what you should not miss

Multiple celebrities stepped out in some of the coolest looks yesterday. Check them out!

Today, no matter where celebrities are heading out to, they always try to look their best. Be it the gym, to an event or even just whether they are running errands in the city, not a hair on their head is out of place! They seem well-styled and put together no matter what the occasion or event. From over-the-top dresses to leather pants to simple tees, it is all about looking their best!

Check out all the looks from yesterday and let us know your thoughts.



Grabbing eyeballs, Ranaut picked out a striped outfit by Two Point Two. Her outfit looked like she meant business as she decked up in a blue blazer jacket and beige flared pants, both bearing stipes on them. White pointy Dior pumps completed her look while her hair was styled in a slick back manner and a deep burgundy lip and cat liner made her look bold.

Sara Ali Khan

The spunky actress picked out an olive green off-shoulder romper that showed off her tan toned legs. She paired this with funky multi-colour slippers and a metallic silver bag. Her hair was left loose and parted in the centre, making for the ultimate summer look.



Looking extremely chic, Malaika picked out a crisp white shirt and paired it with skinny leather pants that showed off her petite figure. She completed her look with white reflector sneakers and aviator dark sunnies. To make her look a tad bit sexier, she left the top three buttons of her shirt open, making for one of the best looks of yesterday.

Who do you think was the best-dressed celebrity yesterday? Comment below and let us know.

