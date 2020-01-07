Kangana Ranaut in a saree by Jade personifies grace and finesse; Yay or Nay?

For the song launch of her upcoming movie Panga, Kangana Ranaut opted for a sheer saree and we can’t take our eyes off her. Check it out!

There is no denying that is an ardent lover of sarees. From draping a black sequin saree by Sabyasachi to opting for a simple cotton saree, her lover affair with those six yards of elegance is eternal. Observing by her past looks, the Panga actress likes staying close to her roots. Be it expensive handbags or structured overcoats, an elegant saree is always a constant for her. The star is frequently snapped these past few days as she constantly steps out to promote her upcoming movie Panga.

For a song launch from her much awaited movie Panga, the actress opted for a sheer lilac coloured saree from Jade by Monica and Karishma. The saree is embellished with a foliage of silver thread all over it. She paired the saree with a full sleeve light beige blouse. For her glam, she went with really less makeup and loosely pulled together low bun. She ornamented her hairdo with an eloquent headband. The star finished off her look with a pair of purple droopy earrings by Amrapali Jewels. She also slipped on a pair of creamish white pumps. And we don’t think it could have been any better!

We love how Kangana Ranaut balanced her elegant saree with a cheeky backless blouse and there is no doubt that her love affair with sarees is not going to meet an end anytime soon. What do you think about Kangana in a sheer saree? Comment below and let us know.

For more on Fashion and Beauty, follow @pinkvillafashion

Read More