  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
  1. Home
  2. fashion

Kangana Ranaut in Saundh for Rakhi celebrations: Yay or Nay?

Yet again, Kangana Ranaut channels her inner Frida Kahlo as she styles her kurta set with an OTT floral headband. Check it out
18219 reads Mumbai
Kangana Ranaut in Saundh for Rakhi celebrations: Yay or Nay? Kangana Ranaut in Saundh for Rakhi celebrations: Yay or Nay?
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

You know you can always count on Kangana Ranaut to bring something new to the table, no matter what the occasion. From bold and embellished catsuits to going all out desi in silk sarees, Kangana Ranaut has managed to pull off everything that comes her way with ease. While she surely knows how to keep things trendy, she often leans on to vintage and classic pieces and styles that fill up her wardrobe. 

Today we are back with yet another Yay or Nay series which literally seems like a lifetime considering how the lockdown made us shut our doors and chill in our pyjamas. This time around we have the Tanu weds Manu actress, Kangana Ranaut taking us back to her Frida Kahlo inspired look with her recent Raksha Bandhan attire. The actress who chose for a Bohemian kurta by Saundh made quite the statement in the black and white number. The abstract printed creation bore embroideries around the neck in yellow and red while a matching dupatta was draped over both her shoulders from behind. 

She styled the chic kurta with a pair of black straight-out pants that hemmed over a pair of black boots. Adding to her look, she styled her curly mane in a low bun and accessories it with a floral headband with roses on top.

We thought the look was a solid one but a rather OTT choice for a quite Raksha Bandhan festivities at home. Do you think the same? What are your thoughts about her style? Let us know in the comments section below. 

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: 3 Times Kangana Ranaut gave full justice to vintage elements and sarees, all in one

Credits :instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Rhea Chakraborty’s tearful video to Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend’s statements about the actor
Swastika Mukherjee’s EXPOSES Bollywood: Bengali actors don’t get chances like South & Punjabi stars
All about Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Family seeking help of Bihar Police to Rhea Chakraborty’s plea to SC
Team Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker are in no mood to spare each other as they spark a verbal fight
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Stunning traditional appearances of the star at celebrity weddings
From Bihar Police visiting late Sushant Singh’s bank to shocking statements by Ankita Lokhande
Kiara Advani on love, relationships, struggles and break-ups
Shakuntala Devi actress Vidya Balan on her first TV show, compliment from Ekta Kapoor and more
A Timeline of Kangana Ranaut & Taapsee Pannu’s War of Words
Karishma Tanna on KKK 10 win, insider outsider, nepotism, stereotyped for being from TV, rejections
Ankita Lokhande: From lighting a diya to supporting the truth for late Sushant Singh Rajput

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement