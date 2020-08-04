Kangana Ranaut in Saundh for Rakhi celebrations: Yay or Nay?

Yet again, Kangana Ranaut channels her inner Frida Kahlo as she styles her kurta set with an OTT floral headband. Check it out

You know you can always count on to bring something new to the table, no matter what the occasion. From bold and embellished catsuits to going all out desi in silk sarees, Kangana Ranaut has managed to pull off everything that comes her way with ease. While she surely knows how to keep things trendy, she often leans on to vintage and classic pieces and styles that fill up her wardrobe.

Today we are back with yet another Yay or Nay series which literally seems like a lifetime considering how the lockdown made us shut our doors and chill in our pyjamas. This time around we have the Tanu weds Manu actress, Kangana Ranaut taking us back to her Frida Kahlo inspired look with her recent Raksha Bandhan attire. The actress who chose for a Bohemian kurta by Saundh made quite the statement in the black and white number. The abstract printed creation bore embroideries around the neck in yellow and red while a matching dupatta was draped over both her shoulders from behind.

She styled the chic kurta with a pair of black straight-out pants that hemmed over a pair of black boots. Adding to her look, she styled her curly mane in a low bun and accessories it with a floral headband with roses on top.

We thought the look was a solid one but a rather OTT choice for a quite Raksha Bandhan festivities at home. Do you think the same? What are your thoughts about her style? Let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :instagram

