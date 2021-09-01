Kangana Ranaut showed us a floral printed maxi dress isn’t a thing of the past season; Yay or Nay?

Summer begone, but the appreciation for maxi dresses never really wanes. If you’ve put these away, it’s time to unearth dresses that make for a very relaxed look. Because the term ultra-comfy is the word of the post-stay-at-home phase. So, look for a pretty print like floral that's forever complementing. Check out this look for inspiration.

’s style choices seem to transition as per the events, from sarees to kurtas and dresses, she’s shown they belong to the game-changing categories. Expecting the Queen actress to make bold statements under the fashion department as well comes as no surprise to us. Sarees that jet-set with her are class apart and her latest look when at the city, is an admirable lesson on how to rock a floral dress. Agreeing with the rainy and snuggle-friendly weather was her printed maxi dress that was all about flower power. With the little ruffles attached to the neckline of her full-length fit, it made a very pretty case. It also bore a tiered-like feature towards the hemline which made it look like a broad border.

With minimal styling, the Panga star rounded her look with aviators and flat footwear keeping it a casual yet easy-to strut around look. She embraced her curls and coloured her pout pink and this is the glam game we’re so ready to dig for months.

