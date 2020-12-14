  1. Home
Kangana Ranaut shows how to style a tracksuit in not one but two stylish ways; Yay or Nay?

Kangana Ranaut does airport-style right in two sporty pantsuits. Check it out
You'll always find Kangana Ranaut going in and out of the airport in style. From desi drapes to some of the most stunning layered outfits, the actress surely knows her way around a gorgeous airport look and there's no denying that! Yesterday she served not one but two looks and we're in awe. 

First up, she chose for a tracksuit in a cool blue hue. The tracksuit featured a graphic sweatshirt paired with a pair of matching joggers. While the look was a laid back one, she added her touch of style to it as she layered the look with a grey trench coat over her shoulders. Adding to the sporty vibe, a pair of off white kicks perfectly complemented the look. The actress let her curly mane down while she covered her face with a pair of black sunglasses and a white mask.

Talking about her next look, you cannot deny the love for her trench coats. This time around the actress chose for a plain soft green tracksuit again with a sweatshirt and joggers. Again, the actress layered her look with a trench coat over her shoulders. This is a great way to elevate even the simplest of attires without actually putting in too much effort. The actress then pulled her curly mane back in a low ponytail while a pair of mirror reflective sunglasses covered her eyes. She then elevated her look with a Dior book tote worth INR 2.6 lakhs but it was her little pooch that served as the perfect eye candy. 

What are your thoughts about her looks? Let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :pinkvilla

