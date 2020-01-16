Kangana Ranaut to Shraddha Kapoor: All the fancy promotional looks from yesterday which you cannot miss

It is safe to say that our B'Town stars bridge the gap between runway styles and high street fashion. Film promotions is one prominent time when we get to see stars dressing up looking their very best.

Fashion has always been an extremely integral part of Bollywood. However, it has only been in the past decade that celebrities have started experimenting with their looks. It is safe to say that our B'Town stars bridge the gap between runway styles and high street fashion. Everyone is mixing a bit of themselves and creating their own standard signature style. Film promotions is one prominent time when we get to see stars dressing up looking their very best. So let's find out all the celebrity looks from yesterday.

Kangana Ranaut looked absolutely stunning in a pastel pink Anamika Khanna number. Her look featured a half sleeves, knee length kaftaan kurta with elaborate golden work on it. She teamed it up with a pastel pink drape like skirt. Ranaut stole the show with her impeccable styling. She opted for a messy hair bun, defined brows, winged eyeliner, chandbalis, soft pink lips and golden juttis. We love the look from head to toe.

Shraddha Kapoor is currently promoting her soon to be released film, Street Dancer 3D. The actress stepped out in the city yesterday in a laid back avatar. We like how Shraddha opted for something so easy and comfortable. Kapoor picked a white crop top with black polka dots featuring full bishop sleeves. She styled her look with soft beige cargo pants. The 32 year old styled her look with brushed open hair, minimal makeup and black sunglasses. We like!

Kangana Ranaut is going all out with the promotions of her soon to be released film, Panga. The stunner opted for a haldi yellow crisp knee length kurta which she teamed up with a pair of cigarette pants from Raw Mango. To make the look edgier, Kangana threw in a black and gold brocade jacket with a broad black belt cinching her waist. She styled her look with center parted poker straight hair, metallic jewellery, clean face of makeup and black pointy toed heels. While we like the outfit, wish that she should have just ditched the brocade jacket.

Kangana Ranaut clearly dominated the day yesterday. The Queen actress donned a maroon silk striped outfit from Eka by Rina Singh. She styled her minimal rich handwoven outfit with center parted sleek hair, filled in brows, deep lips, silver earrings and black pointy toed stilettos. We like!

Kangana Ranaut is clearly going all out with her stunning looks for her film promotions and our Fashion Update list from yesterday is proof. Which look was your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

