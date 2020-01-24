Kangana Ranaut slays a monochromatic outfit by Two Point Two for Panga promotions; Yay or Nay?

Kangana Ranaut shows the world how it’s done as she slays in a monochromatic pantsuit for the promotions of Panga. Check it out

The Manikarnika actress, has always been the one to bring something new to the table and there’s absolutely no denying that! From her movie choices to her stunning ensembles, she has always tried to experiment and the recent past is enough proof of it. While one of her previous looks was a bit too experimental, she is back with a strong and chic look that will steal your hearts.

Ms Ranaut who is out promoting her new movie, Panga opted for a chic pantsuit by Two Point Two. The pantsuit was clearly a powerful one but well balanced with a few casual elements and the muted hue of the fabric. She opted to keep it trendy with a cropped bralette that showed enough of her midriff. She styled it with a pair of matching straight-cut pants that hemmed right below her ankles. Adding to the look, she layered the look with a long blazer jacket with casually pulled up sleeves.

The Tanu Weds Manu actress then glammed up for the look with minimal makeup. Flawless base, blushed cheeks, filled in eyebrows and a neutral-toned lip completed her look. Lastly, she let her hair down in soft curls that brushed her shoulders.

We are absolute fans of the look and thought that it was a perfectly strong attire to promote a movie like Panga. What are your thoughts about it? Did you like the look? Let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :INSTAGRAM

