Kangana Ranaut to Sonakshi Sinha: 3 times B town’s leading ladies gave a modern twist to the evergreen saree

We were looking through our fashion archives and we realised sarees are that one Indian garment that has gone through a virtual metamorphosis. We list down the top 3 unconventional saree moments that made us really happy.

Vintage, classic and pristine but easily transforms into modern, contemporary and chic, the six (or 9) yards of a saree can accomplish a lot of looks within its seams. Traditionally the ideal attire for a woman’s silhouette, the saree has seen a lot of eras and has donned a different look in every era. Be is Mumtaz with her tight drape to Yash Chopra heroines on mountain tops in their chiffon pallus, sarees have been around for really long.

Every woman drapes her saree differently and pairs it up with different things, but when it comes to picking a favourite they all love a good drape. It is a garment that has cultural variations and still somehow bridges the disparity. Through time (at least recently) the saree has been worn a lot of different ways and paired with a lot of unconventional garments. Here are our favourite moments.

The cape

wore this Mala and Kinnary cape saree, inspired by the Nizams of Hyderabad. The intricate work on the saree and the addition of the sheer and embroidered cape just changes the entire look altogether. The soothing colour adds to its charm. While the saree is draped to flatter the curve, the cape provides a royal look to the attire.

The gloves

took the drape global. Not just any drape, she gave a vintage victorian twist to the eternal Kanjeevaram saree by Madhurya. Her stylist paired this saree with a custom made corset by Falguni and Shane Peacock and velvet gloves. The hair and makeup also followed suit and she sported a ‘50s vintage hairdo. We’ve seen the actress sport a saree a lot of times, and we have also seen the saree ben worn on the red carpet, but this look right here showed how sarees are a supremely versatile garment and can give off a contemporary vibe too.

The denim jacket

The double whammy is saved for last. Saree with a sleeveless, frayed and collared jacket as a blouse paired with sneakers. Now I seldom use this word, but GOALS! I mean how many times have you been at a wedding in a saree and just wished you could’ve worn sneakers. Well, here you are. Taapsee here is wearing a Soup by Sougat Paul saree with the denim jacket. Cavalier chic? This must be it.

Did you like our picks? Would you try any of these combinations?

Credits :INSTAGRAM

