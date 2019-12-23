Kangana Ranaut steals the show in a golden saree by Good Earth; Yay or Nay?

After a great 2019, Kangana is clearly closing the year with a bang. The Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi actress was present at the trailer launch of her soon to be released film, Panga.

Fashion has always been a part of human existence. However, that seems to have elevated a lot now given that it is almost an extension of one’s personality. Our Bollywood celebrities have always been the face of the fashion and style in our country. They are easily bridging the gap between runway fashion and high street styles. What is even more interesting is that they beautifully scale up the Indian aesthetics and ethnic wear globally wherever they go and that indeed is beautiful!

is definitely one of the best dressed actresses we have in the country. The stunner always manages to impress us whenever she steps out. One of the most beautiful things about her style is that she flaunts the saree and makes it a major wardrobe staple. After a great 2019, Kangana is clearly closing the year with a bang. The Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi actress was present at the trailer launch of her soon to be released film, Panga. Affirming her love for sarees, Ranaut opted for a dusted golden saree with intricate floral emboridery on it. She styled her saree with a matching golden and black textured blouse, center parted brushed open hair, minimal makeup and a black bindi.

We love how the saree does all the talking. It looks extremely poised and divine and the neck jewellery further accentuates the whole look. All in all we really like this particular look of hers. Panga is all set to release on January 24th, 2020.

What are your thoughts on Kangana Ranaut's saree? Did you like it? Comment below and let us know.

