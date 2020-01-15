Kangana Ranaut stuns in Raw Mango and Eka for the promotions of Panga: Yay or Nay?

The star stepped out in two rich looks for promoting her upcoming movie Panga. Take a look!

For actively encouraging her much awaited movie Panga, which revolves around the life of a national level kabbadi player, her triumphs, her failures and the overall unabashed beauty of being a woman. The star didn’t let us down with her promotional wardrobe. There is no denying that has always been biased towards rich handwoven fabrics. She prefers to wrap herself time and again in a Indian fabric that speaks about the affluent handloom culture of the country. Be it a brocade silk Banarasi or a simple cotton saree, her love for handloom knows no bounds.

Be it colourful eyelids or pink stripe pantsuits, Kangana Ranaut’s promotional repertoire is purely splendid. For an event last night, the Panga actress showed up in a maroon silk stripe salwaar kameez from Eka by Rina Singh. The simplicity and minimalistic vibe of the ensemble bowled us over. She opted for a pair of golden abstract earrings by Roma Narsinghani. To complete her look the diva slipped on a pair of black slingbacks. For her glam look, she kept her locks sleek straight and wore an enigmatic shade of burgundy on her lips. She brushed out her brows and applied a perfect winged eyeliner. We can only imagine the amount of time it must have taken to nail that winged eyeliner!

For yet another striking look, Kangana Ranaut opted for a vibrant yellow salwaar suit by Raw Mango. She layered her outfit with a silk brocade shrug and fastened it at her waist. She wore an elegant neck piece by Amrapali Jewels to ornament her v-neckline. She slipped on a pair of black pumps by Christian Louboutin to finished off her elaborate look. Evidently, the star is on a minimal glam streak and who are we to complain? We are loving it! She wore a nude lip tint and rosy blush on her cheeks. Yet again she mastered the art of a perfect winged eyeliner and a sleek, simple hairdo.

We are loving the looks that Kangana Ranaut is stepping out in to promote her female centric movie, Panga. We appreciate the fact that Kangana is sticking by her essence of style in rich handloom ensembles. What do you think about the star’s promotional wardrobe? Comment below and let us know.

